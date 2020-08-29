Pandora introduces new curated playlists ‘Club Culture’

By Nicole Pepe 7

The music streaming platform, Pandora has just announced its new series of curated playlists called ‘Club Culture’, a plethora of playlists hand-picked by some of our favourite DJs, specifically designed to listen to while quarantining as well as discover new tunes. An additional feature includes voice messages from each artist prior to the start of the playlist where each artist talks about the significance of their picks.

In a blog post from Pandora, they stated the following regarding the new ‘Club Culture’ series,

“This new program connects artists and fans through the shared love of dance music to create listening experiences specifically for club-goers who are quarantining. Club Culture highlights DJs and producers from all over the world, both established and up-and-coming from a diverse group of subcultures, musical styles and backgrounds. Each playlist features a hand-picked lineup of songs that soundtracks the artist’s connection to Club Culture with special messages from them about their picks.”

The playlists include songs hand-picked from artists such as Disclosure, Aluna, MK, Duke Dumont, Claude VonStroke, Telykast, and Valentino Khan, to name a few. Pandora has also added that they will be updating the artists involved with the curated playlists. Click here to read the full Pandora blog post and to access Pandora’s Club Culture playlists.

Image Credit: Disclosure’s Club Culture Playlist