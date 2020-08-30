Paul van Dyk releases new album ‘Guiding Light’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 4

Paul van Dyk has just released his new album ‘Guiding Light’. ‘Guiding Light’ was announced to be released at an earlier date, sometime in July but was pushed back due to the current circumstances surrounding the entertainment and live performance world.

Regarding the release of the album, van Dyk stated, “Last month it quickly became apparent that putting out an album designed for the dance floor in a largely club-less world would not be right. So focusing on music-making and a release whose function is now more intimate made a lot of sense.”

‘Guiding Light’ comes as van Dyk’s 10th studio album and is one of his most personal works to date. In 2016, Van Dyk was involved in an accident on stage at Armin Van Buuren’s A State Of Trance festival in Utrecht, where he suffered a severe brain injury as well as a damaged spinal cord injury. While he was incapacitated, he managed to “poured himself into the creation of music”. van Dyk also released a book called Im Leben Bleiben (Holding On To Life) where he documents the incident and how he began to overcome mental and physical obstacles and ‘Guiding Light’ plays upon the experiences of that book.

The new album is a beautiful 14-track storybook that takes the listener on a journey from melodic house to club edits. The album is also loaded with features such as Vini Vici, Bo Bruce, Will Atkinson and many many more.

Listen to Paul van Dyk – Guiding Light below:

Image Credit: Paul van Dyk’s Facebook