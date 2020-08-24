Trance Revisited: 2000-2005

2000

A flashback to the turn of the millennium, and following the success of trance in the 1990’s, the 2000’s had a lot to deliver. Step forward York. The now-iconic release of ‘On The Beach’ took the world by storm back in 1999, but it was Mauro Picotto’s CRW Remix that really took the track to another level in 2000. A track that you would still hear blasted around the white isle of Ibiza, this trance anthem was at the heart of a thriving scene driven by the likes of Picotto from the 90’s into the 00’s with ease. Contrasting the melodies of ‘On The Beach’ was Push with ‘Strange World’. Aptly titled due to the track’s continuous feel of mystery and space-aged sounds, this release was a lot more simplistic in melody but played a prominent part in the scene at the time, and has to be up there with the best of its year.