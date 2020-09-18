Armin van Buuren & AVIRA – Hollow Mask Illusion EP

By Jake Gable 9

The collaborative dream team that is Armin van Buuren and AVIRA strikes again. After starting their joint journey with ‘Hollow’ (feat. Be No Rain)’ and following suit with the breathtaking ‘Illusion’ about six weeks later, the Dutch electronic music mogul and Canadian creator laid the final piece of the puzzle with ‘Mask’ (feat. Sam Martin)’, the final track of the three-single EP that saw its release today.

All three tracks combined, the ‘Hollow Mask Illusion (EP)’ perfectly illustrates how two artists with different trademark sounds can find common ground and transcend genres altogether. An exploration of new territory from debut collab ‘Hollow’ and follow-up record ‘Illusion’ to the concluding ‘Mask’, this EP proves that one plus one can, in fact, equal three.

In addition to being the third link-up between Armin van Buuren and American singer-songwriter Sam Martin after ‘Wild Wild Son‘ and ‘Miles Away’, title track ‘Mask’ also pushes the inner songwriter of the five-time #1 DJ in the world into the limelight.