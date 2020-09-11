David Guetta opens up on his latest single ‘Let’s Love’ and working with Sia

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The star French DJ and record producer David Guetta has made quite a mark in the past few months with his awe-inspiring live streams and fascinating new releases. The artist has just dropped yet another collaboration with the Australian pop icon Sia called ‘Let’s Love‘. Over the years, we all know have seen that when these two collaborate on something, it is bound to be something special. Having previously teamed up for some insanely successful productions like ‘Titanium‘, ‘She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)‘, ‘Flames‘, and ‘Bang My Head‘, they might just have dropped the track of the year.

David Guetta recently sat down with Zane Lowe from Apple Music to discuss this massive collaboration. Here’s what he had to say about ‘Let’s Love‘ –

“Well, it was the middle of confinement and I texted Sia and I told her, “Look, I feel like a superhero. We need to save the world from this darkness. Let’s make just a simple feel-good record,” and she was like, “Oh yes, I like this idea. I want to do a song that tells us that we need to go through this together and not against each other.” Because there was so much tension between countries, between communities. She took my little text message and turned it into a song in 24 hours, as the little genius that she is. And I just sent her some simple chord progression on the piano. And then I had this, I was like, “Okay, how am I going to produce this now?” And instead of making it faster to make it a normal pop song, I made it slower and did double tempo the way you heard it.”

David Guetta has had a huge role to play in the music industry’s fight against COVID-19 so far. His United at Home live-sets streamed back in April and June raised a combined total of more than a million dollars for the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Feeding South Florida, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France, and The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which is the official fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. Having proved himself as a true icon both on and off the stage, Guetta is set to amaze a lot of dance music lovers out there with his latest single.

When asked about his forthcoming music, David Guetta said –

“Yes, well that’s what I’m doing now. I spent one year making proper DJ music. That was like, I did the Future Rave project, as you know, with MORTEN and I went really deep into this. And then I started a new David Guetta project, and the first is “Let’s Love.” But I went really deep into the 80’s vibe. You’ll see, there’s a lot more coming. And it’s very exciting, like working only with all those analog synths and it’s really cool. And I was like trying to get back to the state of mind I was when I was a kid and I was listening to those records.”

Such statements by the artist point towards an exciting time ahead for all of us. Let’s hope that he keeps on amazing us with fresh new music every now and then. In the meantime, go check out his latest single.

Image Credit: David Guetta