Deadmau5 iconic song ‘Strobe’ turns 11 years old

By Nicole Pepe 9

Deadmau5‘s (real name Joel Zimmerman) iconic song ‘Strobe’ has just turned 11 years old. ‘Strobe’ was released September 3rd, 2009 as the sixth and final single from his fourth album For Lack Of A Better Name. ‘Strobe’ was introduced to the world via a YouTube video Deadmau5 uploaded to his YouTube channel called ‘then we stood still’. The song plays as various clips from live Deadmau5 shows are shown in a slowed down, sentimental light.

In 2017, Billboard named ‘Strobe’ as Deadmau5’s best track of all time on their list of artist’s top 20 tracks. The most recent thing to come out of ‘Strobe’ is the orchestral version that Deadmau5 and renowned composer Gregory Reveret released in 2018.

‘Strobe’ has aged like a fine wine and has remained relevant long after its release. As EDM lovers, we’ll play this song to our children and our children’s children when asked to show them songs of our youth and perhaps, what made us fall in love with Dance music in the first place. ‘Strobe’ remains unique in the sense that there are only a handful of official remixes by producers who dared to touch this masterpiece, to begin with. As a celebration of their 100th release on Deadmau5’s label mau5trap, Deadmau5 released the album ‘Strobe (Remixes)’ that features artists reworking the original. Of those remixes, they include Lane 8, Com Truise, and Feed Me.

Happy Birthday, ‘Strobe’, we are so so glad you were born.

Listen to Deadmau5’s ‘Strobe’ below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com