Diplo releases new ambient album ‘MMXX’

By Nicole Pepe 12

Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) has just released a new ambient album called ‘MMXX’. He is no stranger to experimenting across different music genres. From dancehall to trap, to hip hop and house, Diplo is back with his first-ever electronic ambient album. On August 24th, Diplo announced that he would be releasing ‘MMXX’, and the album was officially dropped on September 4th, 2020.

While this bold move seemed to catch Diplo fans off-guard, Diplo actually stated that he isn’t so new to the ‘ambient’ genre.

“I’ve been experimenting with making ambient music for years now. In some ways, it’s a return to my roots—my first album Florida was all super chill instrumentals. For the last few years I’ve been collaborating with a bunch of friends playing ambient sets around L.A., and when the pandemic hit we decided to lay some of it down. It’s been a huge stress reliever and meditative experience for me, hope it can be the same for you. Checking in with ourselves and taking care of our mental health is so important, now more than ever.”

‘MMXX’ is a 12-song album that offers a handful of features such as Mikky Ekko, Good Times Ahead, and Lunice. It’s meditative and relaxing, often with a clear melody and time signature. Some tracks also incorporate tons of nature sounds but this album is all about space, literally and figuratively speaking. Each track creates it’s own utopia by “opening up” synths, some sound close, others sound like they are lightyears away. ‘MMXX’ is also supplemented with Diplo’s new partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, in which he will perform ‘Under Ancient Skies’, a small series of outdoor concerts where he will feature his ambient sounds. You can purchase tickets to these events here.

Listen to ‘MMXX’ below:

Image credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns