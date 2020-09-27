Dreamz, KSHMR’s alias, releases ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go’

By Juan Llorens 5

KSHMR returns with new music from his alias Dreamz, as he releases his newest single ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go‘ featuring Karra. The second release under his new alias, ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go’ radiates feel-good vibes and a funky, melodic pop sound.

Undoubtedly, Niles Hollowell-Dhar (KSHMR, Dreamz) is one of the most talented producers with no boundaries in regards to genres. Straying from his mainstage, anthemic buildups, and speaker-rattling drops, he delivers a new sound with Dreamz. Two months ago, KSHMR introduced the world to his new alias with debut single ‘Casual.’ This new project delivers a more laidback sound with guitars, organic elements, and radio-friendly vocals. However, you can still hear Niles’ signature exotic melodies in both singles. ‘Anywhere You Wanna Go’ offers a funky bassline, soothing guitar riffs, and an infectious melody that is driven by Karra’s angelic pop vocals. The release puts out uplifting, feel-good emotions that will have listeners pressing the replay button.

We cannot wait to hear more releases from KSHMR’s side project as it definitely is a refreshing sound. Make sure to check out the release down below and add it to your rotation as it will turn any bad day into a good one!

Image Credits: Galen Oakes