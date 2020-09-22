DubVision – Like This

By Harrison Watson 4

Following their remix of Martin Garrix’s ‘Higher Ground’, DubVision have released another energetic track, this time in the form of ‘Like This’; a captivating blend of classic DubVision progressive house mixed with elements from modern tech house. The track features a vocal loop, huge buildup snares, and a drop revolving around a bouncy bassline and massive sawtooth drop sirens. It solidifies DubVision’s new direction, and makes them a force to be reckoned with in modern dance music.

DubVision have released eight tracks in the first nine months of this year, and 2020 is certainly shaping up to be another monumental year for them. With originals like ‘Take My Mind’, ‘Into You’, and ‘One Last Time’, and now with the addition of ‘Like This’, there seems to be no slowing them down.

Their newfound sonic direction is aided by their years of dance hits, which is eminent in their recent productions, of which we can’t wait to hear more of. ‘Like This’, with its high energy and modern appeal, is destined to be another of DubVision’s club hits. The release also features an extended mix, sure to please progressive house lovers. Stream both the original and the extended mix here, or watch below.

Image credit: Jasper Suyk