Newfangled release new chaotic polysynth plugin : Generate

By Hemant Khatri 2

Newfangled audio in partnership with Eventide recently rolled out its new plugin Generate. Generate is a one of a kind synthesizer. It comes in with chaotic oscillators which provide a very rough analog texture to the sounds. While there is endless room for the different types of sounds you can create within the synth just like other synthesizers, we felt that Generate is most suited for making pads, bass, and FX sounds which you usually hear in techno music these days.

Features

Generate is divided into 5 major sections. The first being the oscillators which are off five types: Double Pendulum, Vortex, Pulsar, Discharge, and Turbine. This is quite different from traditional synthesizers that provide saw, sine, rectangle, etc waveforms for oscillators and provides a different characteristic sound. The next section is the Wavefolder section which resembles the functioning of a distortion cum saturation plugin. We really liked the Wavefolder section in particular as it beefs up the sound by adding overtones without actually distorting it too much and leaving the sound clean. The polysynth also has a lowpass gate emulating the work of a low pass filter. Every parameter in the plugin can be modulated by a combination of two Envelope Generators, two LFOs, a Sample and Hold/Random generator, an 8-step Sequencer, and MIDI & MPE sources. Generate also comes in with the effects channel containing effects such as Reverb, Delay, Chorus & EQ. The effects are pretty standard in comparison to a wide variety of plugins available for these purposes.

The UI of the plugin didn’t really appeal to us much however the visual representation of the waveforms was pretty interesting. Generate also comes in 450+ presets to help you explore the wide variety of sounds you can make with it.

Price:

It is available at an introductory price of $99. The regular price of the plugin post the introductory period will be $149.

Verdict:

We would recommend this to someone who makes Techno or has a liking for analog synths. The oscillators and the wavefolder provide a unique texture from what we usually experience in other traditional synths. Other than this category of producers we didn’t feel the plugin was worth the buck.

Buy Now

Check out the presets walkthrough of the plugin down below to get an idea of the synthesizer.

Read Next: The best multiband compressor plugins

Image Credits: Eventide