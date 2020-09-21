HI-LO – Kronos

By Jake Gable 1

Oliver Heldens is back once again (with the Renegade Mastah), working as his HI-LO alias, to deliver us brand-new single ‘Kronos‘, a truly mesmeric offering which is on the ‘heavy’ side to say the least! Packing the production with dark, brooding basslines, and rasping beats which drive through the heart of the track, Oli – much like Anakin Skywalker – has been seduced by the dark side on this one. Verging into the realms of industrial warehouse techno, the track is a real treat for HI-LO fans, with Heldens’ alter-ego dishing up yet another piping-hot plate of deliciously gruff grooves. With ‘Darth Oli’ experiencing something of a purple patch on the release front, we can only assume he’s been busier than most during lockdown, making full advantage of the extra studio time which a lack of touring has delivered.

Following the release of his latest track ‘Break This Habit’, we were lucky enough to receive the Heldens remix of Solardo & Paul Woolford’s ‘Tear It Up’ last week, with Funkin Matt collaboration ‘Somebody’ set to drop this coming Friday! 3 tracks in a month is a real treat for any Heldens/HI-LO fans out there, and ‘Kronos’ follows a flurry of previous HI-LO productions in 2020, including ‘Zeus’ and ‘Poseidon’. With the results of the DJ Mag Top 100 soon to be revealed for this year, many dance music experts are tipping the Dutchman to break into the Top 5 this year, having charted in a career-high position of #7 in 2019. He’ll face stiff competition from the likes of Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Armin van Buuren, reigning champions Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and odds-on favourite, David Guetta.

Gaining support from Enrico Sangiuliano, UMEK and Wehbba on the darker side of his HI-LO productions, Oli also revealed that he’s currently working on a HI-LO rework of Jones & Stephenson’s ‘The First Rebirth’. But in the meantime, you can check out ‘Kronos’ below!