Nicky Romero & Sick Individuals – Only For You (feat. XIRA)

By Juan Llorens 19

Veterans in the scene, Nicky Romero & Sick Individuals have teamed up for a must-listen collaboration ‘Only For You‘ featuring XIRA. Nicky Romero is having a tremendous year with massive releases and more importantly, the revival of the main stage progressive house sound. No better way to close out the summer than teaming up with duo Sick Individuals, who are very well known for that mainstage style.

‘Only For You’ delivers a perfect blend of the Nicky Romero and Sick individuals sound that will have people jumping and dancing. The single opens up with an emotional piano progression that is signature to many Sick Individuals songs. The listener is then introduced to the ethereal and soothing voice of XIRA which drives the song seamlessly. The buildup carries the main melody of an energy-packed drop that will rock any dancefloor. Upon the first play, ‘Only For You’ will transport listeners to the golden era of electronic dance music with its nostalgic, anthemic production. Undoubtedly, this collaboration radiates emotion through the melodies, harmonies, and progressions. XIRA’s vocal adds the necessary element to make the track perfect.

Sick Individuals are having a stellar year as well, and it is great to see them give their fans a glimpse of their old progressive sound. Out on Protocol Recordings, ‘Only For You’ is a must-listen for any EDM fan as it will give you goosebumps. Check out the full track down below:

Image Credit: Nicky Romero Facebook Page