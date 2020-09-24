One third of musicians in the UK abandoning their career due to pandemic

By Juan Llorens 10

Musicians’ Union surveyed musicians from the U.K. amidst the pandemic and the results are haunting. One third of respondents are “considering abandoning their career in music” due the COVID-19 pandemic. 34% of the musicians surveyed are considering abandoning their artistic careers, while 37% are not sure what to do.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has hit the entertainment industry the hardest. With it being the first industry to shut down, and probably the last to re-open, artists have to now seek other mediums of income. Most governments are doing poorly in helping those in the arts. For independent musicians who rely on shows, the impact has been distressing. Additional survey results, as stated by the Musicians’ Union report,

“Nearly half (47%) of our members have already been forced to seek work outside of the industry, with seven in 10 (70%) unable to undertake more than a quarter of their usual work”

Moreover, nine in ten believe the Government has not stepped up to its role to aid musicians. General Secretary of the Musicians’ Union stated:

“These figures are devastating and show how many musicians are struggling financially and at real risk of leaving music for good. In better times, our members drive a £5bn music industry with their talent. One artist’s gig will create a domino effect of jobs – from lighting technicians to ticket sellers. If one musician is out of work, you can be sure many others will be affected too.”

These are unprecedented times for the world, and we must come together to tackle the virus. Wear a mask for your fellow people and those who are in dire need to return to work. For those in the United Kingdom, the Musicians’ Union offers a template letter to write to your MP to do more for those in the arts. Find all the information you need here.

Image Credit: Introverted Expat