Pendulum set to perform special live stream this Friday

By Ellie Mullins 4

The iconic trio called Pendulum are back in full force. Releasing two tracks ‘Driver’ and ‘Nothing For Free’ not long ago, fans are loving the fact that they’re back and it’s almost like they never left – although their last music was ten years ago. This festival season was supposed to be where the trio were going to perform some special live set shows, but COVID-19 halted their plans. Not wanting to let fans miss out, they’re set to do an extra special live stream show this Friday, October 2.

Going above and beyond to truly perform, this one is set to be massive. Using a 150-year-old victorian military fort as their stage of choice, it’s not only going to be fun to watch but truly historic too. Taking place in Solent (between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight), they felt like the novelty of at home sets was wearing off, and they wanted to go big to entertain their fans whilst also being socially distant, and you definitely can’t get further away from other people than in the middle of the sea.

Sharing a preview on their social media pages, it’s set to be one of the most talked about live sets of the year from what we can see, and you can also view the snippet below. Stay tuned on Pendulum’s socials for specific times, and make sure you tune in on their YouTube channel because this will be truly unmissable.

Tune into YouTube for something special…02.10.20 pic.twitter.com/4fWqVZA6Eb — Pendulum (@Pendulum) September 25, 2020

Image Credit: YouTube/Pendulum & Pendulum Press