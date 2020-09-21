Pendulum’s iconic anthem ‘The Island – Pt. I (Dawn)’ turns 10 years old

When you think of the legendary group Pendulum (who have just released their first music in ten years), you probably think of the track ‘The Island – Pt. I (Dawn)’. Unarguably, it’s one of their most successful tracks out of all of their discography and has left a permanent mark on the electronic industry forever. Now, it’s just recently turned ten years old.

Can you believe it’s been ten years already? We can’t! Released on September 19 2010, it was their third single from the hit album ‘Immersion’ and was split into two parts – the second part being The Island – Pt. 2 (Dusk)’ although the first part was definitely the most successful. Interestingly, they hosted a remix competition for the track and at just 16 years of age, French producer Madeon won it. Lots of artists such as Skrillex and Tiësto have remixed it in the past, but the original remains to be as fresh and special ten years on.

Labelled the ‘stand out’ track of the ‘Immersion’ album by BBC, it’s a track that producers from all regions of dance music love to this day, and Pendulum truly created a legacy with this beautiful and energetic track. Go down memory lane and watch the official music below.

Image credit: Pendulum/official artwork