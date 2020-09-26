On Air: The best dance music radio shows

With DJ’s taking an extended break from touring due to COVID-19, many are now investing their efforts in providing engaging dance music radio content as a means of bringing you the latest anthems.

With the pandemic interrupting our daily routines over the past nine months, we have seen a drastic change in our listening habits. With many having to work from home, commutes have disappeared, sharply affecting the number of live radio listeners and turning us towards more on-demand audio services.



Luckily for us avid dance music fans there are many on-demand radio/podcast shows available for us to listen to, to pass the time. Here at We Rave You, we’re going to take you through the best of the bunch; if you are looking to hear IDs, new music and exclusive guest mixes then this is the read for you.

Whats On:

CLUB LIFE



Starting with one of the more mainstream options in terms of genre coverage, Tiësto offers up his prestigious Club Life show every week. Broadcasting live on Radio 538 in The Netherlands and a host of other stations around the globe, the show has recently been reduced down to hour long episodes to also make it more suitable as an on-demand podcast via YouTube. Throughout the show, Tiësto presents current hits and upcoming music encompassing a wide variety of mainstream electronic genres. Club Life has grown so popular and that the show has earned itself an International Dance Music Awards (IDMA) nomination for 2020 alongside some other options on our list.



Number of episodes: 700+

HARDWELL ON AIR

Nearing its 10th birthday, Hardwell On Air continues as one of the leading radio shows for everything big-room and progressive house. Presented by the man himself, Robbert is keeping himself busy during his extended hiatus, displaying the best in new records from his imprint Revealed and beyond. Just before the coronavirus arrived, the team at Revealed were also working on another podcast. Taking a more talk based approach to a new ‘Revealed Podcast’ series, they have invited some of the label’s leading artists to talk more about themselves and their creative processes. Only two episodes made it out before lockdown, including interviews with bossman Hardwell and KAAZE.