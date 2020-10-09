Above & Beyond – Diving Out Of Love

By Pol Torà 6

Above & Beyond are in cloud 9 right now. After a massive celebration for their label Anjunabeats’ 20-year anniversary and the 400th episode of their radio show Group Therapy with a 4-hour set aboard a boat sailing across London’s River Thames, Above & Beyond have more great news for us in form of a new track. They haven’t slackened and keep killing it with yet another great release that comes by the name of ‘Diving Out Of Love’, which is out and available now.

The icons are building a solid legacy around them and with over 10 releases this year, fans are eager to see them back on tour and watch them perform live. This release also comes with an extended mix to complement the original one meaning we will hear it in many DJ mixes this week. This is actually a totally brand new track, as we didn’t even hear it in their recent 4-hour mix.

The song starts energetic with the bass and percussion setting up the tone while introducing the vocals and the main melody that will lead the song. When the break section comes, warm pads accompany the acappella while the filtered melody gives you an idea of what is coming up later in the track. Moving on to the build up that have more techno-alike elements, the song is carried to an unmistakable Above & Beyond drop that gives a lot of presence to the bass and drums while the melody is taking the lead in the background.

Listen to Above & Beyond new track ‘Diving Out Of Love’ below:

