Alesso goes radio-friendly with new commercial hit ‘The End’: Listen

By Jake Gable 7

He’s the progressive prince we’ve all grown up with, but now, Alesso has tapped into his mainstream-friendly side once again to deliver new single ‘The End‘. It’s certainly not the first time the Swedish maestro has taken such a route through his musical career to date, previously appealing to daytime audiences with tracks like ‘Remedy’, ‘Let Me Go’, and ‘Midnight’ with One Direction‘s Liam Payne. Despite this, the prog-master, who has previously delighted us with golden EDM era anthems such as ‘Years’, ‘Calling’ with Sebastian Ingrosso, and his iconic remix of OneRepublic‘s ‘If I Lose Myself’ often spruces up his own commercial hits with a special ‘Alesso remix’ at a later date. This is something he’s previously done on tracks like ‘Sad Song’, ‘I Wanna Know‘ and ‘TIME‘ (often collaborating with Deniz Koyu), so we remain hopeful this may, once again, occur with ‘The End’.

Roping in the vocal talents of Charlotte Lawrence, the track sees the Swede unveil his more downtempo-side, fusing gorgeous retro-sounding synths with 80s inspired chord patterns to create a production which would look at home in ‘Stranger Things’ or similar. Blessed with an upbeat hook and feel-good drop, the track is sure to prove a massive success in many radio station playlists, with BBC Radio 1 already giving the track a spin! This is the first time Alesso has teamed up with Charlotte Lawrence, but judging on how slick this one sounds, we wouldn’t be surprised if they end up working alongside one another again in future! You can check out the track below, and we want to know… What’s your favourite Alesso track? Are you a ‘Take My Breath Away’ kinda gal? Or more of a ‘Falling’ kinda guy? Maybe your squad is a ‘Cool’ kinda crew? Let us know now on our Twitter page now!