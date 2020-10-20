Amelie Lens drops epic mix at her BBC Radio 1 residency

By Pol Torà 31

The Belgian techno DJ and producer Amelie Lens has delivered once again a mesmerising mix at her BBC Radio 1 residency with wide variety of dark underground tunes. Amelie, who was announced as one of new additions for the BBC residencies back in late August, has been impressing us all ever since.

The signing of the 30-year-old artist was one of the priorities of BBC after her astonishing BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut in April, whose fans loved during the hard lockdown periods. Now, after being an avid member of this radio station, Amelie Lens has continued surprising us with her unique techno style. Her mix contained a total of 17 new and upcoming tunes from different artists and with a wide variety of sounds within the “Bass-heavy minimal techno” range spectrum.

Tracks like ‘Driving In Circles‘ by Setaoc Mass and Xander’s ‘Tracer‘ were some of the initial tunes that Amelie selected to start the mix with. Very rhythmic dark sounds containing that stamina and contagious percussion that gets you in the mood of the session. Moving on into the mid part of the mix, Amelie decided to raise the energy levels with even darker percussions and bass tracks like Basswell’s ‘Flashscope‘ and ‘Excessive Pressure‘ by Falling Echoes, before finalising the mix in style with more complete tracks like X-Aliox massive tune ‘In Full Erotic Act’, DYEN’s atmospheric pad-built track ‘Fantasy’ and Jullian Muller’s recent song ‘Shaping The Future’, which apart of a solid bass line, contains infectious soft melancholic top melodies and aggressive synths that leave you wanting for more.

A very complete second episode of the Amelie Lens BBC Radio 1 residency. Find the full track list here and relive her full set below:

Image Credit: Amelie Lens (via Facebook)