Aphex Twin and Novation release AFX Station synthesiser

By Harrison Watson 26

Legendary electronic pioneer Aphex Twin has teamed up with one of the electronic music industry’s most recognised equipment brands, Novation, for a new synth that they call the AFX Station. The synthesiser is an adaptation of the widely used Bass Station II, with a few added features.

The AFX Station features an updated aesthetic, with deep purple accents and an Aphex Twin logo, as well as a some intuitive button layout changes. The unit also comes with the 2019 ‘AFX Mode’ pre-installed, which enables each key on the synth to become its own patch (patch-per-key), and comes with 128 new preset patches and seven overlay banks, from renowned sound designs such as Richard Devine, Noyze Lab, Perplex On, Lightbath, and r beny. The packaging for this hardware collaboration is also unique, with a box design from longtime Aphex Twin collaborator Weirdcore.

If you’re a fan of synth hardware and don’t have the Bass Station II, or are looking for a bit of a refresh, the AFX Station might be for you. The unit retails at US$459.99 and can be found on Novation’s website here, but before you race over and order make sure and watch the announcement video below. If you’re more of a VST synth person, check out our list of the six best VST plugins of 2020 here.

Warning: Novation advises that the below video may trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

Image credit: Novation