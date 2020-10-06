BREAKING: Tomorrowland Winter 2021 has been cancelled

By Amy Martine

2020 has been a horrific year for the events industry, with the festival calendar being completely decimated by the pandemic. Unfortunately, the bad news continues to come in, and the latest casualty of the pandemic is Tomorrowland Winter 2021. With the 2020 edition having also been cancelled, fans were looking forward to attending the festival in 2021, but now it seems that the wait will be even longer than anticipated. According to a statement on the official Tomorrowland website:

“Tomorrowland Winter 2021 cannot take place due to the uncertain circumstances created by COVID-19. Organizing a festival such as Tomorrowland Winter requires a lot of preparation, both by the organisers and local partners, as well as by you, the People of Tomorrow. Considering the current lack of prospects for the coming months, Tomorrowland has no choice but to not organize a Tomorrowland Winter edition in 2021.”

According to the statement, all main ticketbuyers will be contacted regarding the next steps. This news will be a huge shock and disappointment to many, as the Winter edition of Tomorrowland had proven incredibly successful during its debut edition in 2019. For the latest information, make sure to take a look at the Tomorrowland website.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland via Facebook