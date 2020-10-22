Calvin Harris Sold His Hollywood Hills Mansion To Charli XCX For $5.1 Million

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 32

World-famous Scottish DJ and producer, Calvin Harris managed to sell his multimillion-dollar mansion in Hollywood Hills he bought from Steve Angello in 2017. The person who can now call this astonishing luxury real estate ‘home’ is the English singer-songwriter Charli XCX, by making quite a deal. The 6,000 sq. ft. Beverly Hills home was sold for a large sum of money: $5.1 million, although it was originally listed for $ 5.75 million in 2019 and re-listed for $5.5 million at the beginning of 2020.

If someone wants to take a look at Charli XCX‘s new L.A. home, they should better hire a tour guide. The secluded residence has an anthracite-colored exterior, spiced up with a red front door, a swimming pool, and a two-story guest house attached to it. The impressive mansion includes 4 bedrooms including a 2-floor master suite upstairs, 6 bathrooms, 2 fully equipped kitchens, and a fancy dressing room. The room which understandably caught the eyes of Calvin Harris and Steve Angello before is the sound-absorbing recording studio located in the floor-to-ceiling windowed guesthouse. There is a silver lining in the seemingly infinite studio session in this house. After the prominent figures of EDM, it is now Charli XCX’s turn to sit back and relax at the chic and extravagant bar and lounge area, enjoy the soaking tub or get cozy by the French-style fireplace. On top of that, the quiet seating area on the balcony upstairs with a picturesque view over Los Angeles also helps to put one’s mind at ease.

This was not the only Hollywood Hills mansion Calvin Harris put up for sale. He sold his previous contemporary villa this year for $7 million, the exact price he paid for it back in 2013. In addition, the $240 million-net-worth DJ also added a vacant Bel-Air lot to his real estate portfolio for $13.8 million as well as a mansion for his family in Somerset in 2016.

Image Credit: Realtor.com / TNI Press Ltd