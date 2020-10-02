Camelphat – Witching Hour (feat. Will Easton)

By Amy Martine 8

British pairing Camelphat have had a phenomenal year so far. Having established a reputation as one of the industry’s most prolific tastemakers, the Ivor-Novello nominated duo have earned support all over the globe through their consistently prestige production quality. This year marks the release of the pairing’s eagerly-awaited 21-track debut album, ‘Dark Matter‘, and expectations remain incredibly high ahead of its release. During the lead-up to the album’s unveiling, Camelphat have dropped an array of singles that are set to feature on the full record, and the latest of these teasers comes in the form of a hard-hitting collaboration with Will Easton, ‘Witching Hour‘.

‘Witching Hour’ unleashes a ferocious burst of energy from the very outset. With ricocheting synths, an aggressive kick and an intoxicating melody, this track has all of the elements that are sure to make it an essential feature in live sets and playlists alike. Effortlessly fusing the influences of both artists, the track perfectly showcases the talents of newcomer Will Easton alongside Grammy-nominated duo Camelphat.

Camelphat’s debut album will see full release on 30th October, featuring collaborations with Noel Gallagher, Yannis Philippakis, Jake Bugg, Skream, Maverick Sabre, Eli & Fur and more. This release will mark one of the most anticipated records of 2020, and will undoubtedly provide hits that are set to become industry-staples overnight. Take a look at the full tracklist below:

* Camelphat ft Leo Stannard – Blackbirds

* Camelphat ft Jake Bugg – Be Someone

* Camelphat x ARTBAT ft Rhodes – For A Feeling (Dark Matter Edit)

* Camelphat – Inbetween The Lines

* Camelphat ft Yannis (Foals) – Hypercolour

* Camelphat ft Ali Love – Spektrum

* Camelphat ft Elderbrook – Dance With My Ghost

* Camelphat – Easier

* Camelphat x Au/Ra – Panic Room

* Camelphat x Skream ft Max Milner – Keep Movin’

* Camelphat ft Lowes – Wildfire

* Camelphat x Elderbrook – Cola (Dark Matter Edit)

* Camelphat x Cristoph – Phantoms

* Camelphat ft Jem Cooke – Rabbit Hole

* Camelphat ft Noel Gallagher – Not Over Yet

* Camelphat x Eli & Fur – Waiting

* Camelphat ft Jem Cooke – Carry Me Away

* Camelphat x Del-30 ft Maverick Sabre – Reaction

* Camelphat x Will Easton – Witching Hour

* Camelphat – Expect Nothing

* Camelphat x Cristoph ft Jem Cooke – Breathe (Dark Matter Edit)

To celebrate the album’s release, Camelphat are also due to go on tour in 2021, stopping off in Liverpool, Bristol, Glasgow, and Newcastle before becoming the first house act to headline the SSE Arena Wembley on 17th April.

Secure tickets to Camelphat’s upcoming tour here, and make sure to pre-order their full ‘Dark Matter’ album here.

Image credit: Camelphat