David Guetta breaks record for most weeks in The Netherlands Top 40 Charts

By Pol Torà 71

The legendary French DJ and producer David Guetta has amassed another all-time record becoming the artist with most weeks in The Netherlands (Nederlandse) Top 40 Charts. In total, he has been in this premium list for a brutal 629 weeks, which in terms of years is equivalent to over 12 years having tracks in the Netherlands’ top 40 ranks.

Since making his debut in the ranks back in 2008, he has continuously had at least one of his songs placed in the chart, which is as impressive as it sounds. All of these different songs come from his many different projects and great albums over the years including ‘Pop Life’, ‘One Love’, Nothing But The Beat’, ‘7’ and EPs like ‘Lovers On The Sun’, which included iconic tunes ranging from his first classic hits like ‘Love is Gone’, ‘Memories’, ‘Sexy Bitch’ or ‘When Love Takes Over’ to massive tracks like ‘Titanium’ and ‘Without You’ and more recent big releases such as ‘2U’ with Justin Bieber, ‘Flames’ with Sia and ‘Say My Name’ with J Balvin and Bebe Rexha.

All of them in their own way, have on to become dance music anthems and see the progression in sound of one of the all-time best in the game. When he broke through the scene, he catapulted dance music to make it one of the most solid and main music genres in the industry. David Guetta has been nothing but improving ever since and with his amazing tracks and performances, he’s been evolving to the legendary star he is today and leaving a huge legacy behind him. In fact, David Guetta has not only been successful in The Netherlands, as last year, he also became the most successful dance act in the UK charts history.

Check David Guetta’s Instagram post below celebrating this impressive achievement:

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook)