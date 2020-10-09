Electric Zoo: Supernaturals reveals first phase lineup for 2021 edition

By Samantha Reis 4

Things are about to get weird and we just can’t wait! After seeing its 2020 edition excluded from the map by COVID-19, like so many others, Electric Zoo festival has a very special announcement. Electric Zoo: Supernaturals is the name of the 12th edition of this hallucinating and extravagant music festival. Scheduled for Labor Day weekend, May 3, 4, and 5, 2021, the event will take place on Randall’s Island, in its native city: New York. The ‘Concrete Jungle’ will become a real Area 51, full of psychedelic lights and scenarios from another world.

Electric Zoo is one of the biggest New York music festivals and is brought to us by the hand of Made Event, the magical illusionists who created and promoted the internationalization of this musical celebration. Since its birth in 2009, it has surprised us with creative and transcendent themes. With its ears set on electronic music and trying to be a spectacle of varieties also in terms of musical sub-genres, this ‘sound zoo’ has already gone beyond borders with satellite editions in Mexico City, Tokyo, Shanghai, and São Paulo, but the New York edition remains the brightest star in its solar system.

Electric Zoo: Supernatural comes to us as an intergalactic appeal and with a first phase lineup completely explosive. The stages, which are expected to be the most alien of all time, will be curated by well-known entities like Brownies & Lemonade, Wakaan, and Deadbeats. The alignment, which already has 50 names, promises to take us to another galaxy. To reach the soul of all kinds of electronic music fans, it presents us with the bass master Illenium, the house maestro Kaskade, the Grammy-nominated Alesso, the British sensation Duke Dumont, the Australian Nina Las Vegas, a sunset set by Tiësto, and many more. Who will miss this? As if that wasn’t enough, there are still 50 artists to be announced.

‘While we are beyond excited to share the first phase of Electric Zoo’s 2021 artist lineup, we are even happier to report a nearly 50% year to year increase of artists who exemplify our continued commitment to deliver lineups that embody the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, reflecting the true composition of our global electronic music community’, says Electric Zoo’s SVP and Senior Director of Talent, Kevin Mitchell.

The organization warns that Electric Zoo: Supernaturals will be the most twisted and imaginative festival we’ve ever seen and invites you to disguise yourself as a master wizard, alien or other creatures.

Grab your tickets here.

Image Credit: Electric Zoo (via Facebook)