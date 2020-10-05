Gorillaz joins forces with Elton John & 6LACK on ‘The Pink Phantom’: Listen

In the seventh instalment of their ‘Song Machine’ series, Gorillaz have released a melancholic collaboration with two artists that need no introduction; Sir Elton John and 6LACK. The track, titled ‘The Pink Phantom’, is a touching piece that intertwines the three distinctly different artists’ styles to create a unique result.

Commenting on the collaboration, Elton John said;

“Damon [Albarn] reached out and asked me to do something and the way the song has turned out is just great. I was in the studio in London and he was at the other end in Devon, but even remotely it was such an engaging and creative process.”

The minimalistic production of ‘The Pink Phantom’ works wonderfully with both Elton John’s and 6LACK’s voices, creating an unexpected, yet soothing song. Announcing the collaboration on Twitter, Elton John posted:

The @Gorillaz track I worked on is out tomorrow! I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer. The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it 🚀https://t.co/NK05tiGFeR pic.twitter.com/v0pXmz3rHn — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 30, 2020

The track comes just weeks before the October 23rd release day of ‘Song Machine: Season One’. While we wait for final release, listen to Gorillaz’s brand new track ‘The Pink Phantom’ featuring Elton John & 6LACK below, or stream here.

Image Credits: Gorillaz (Press), Elton John (Greg Gorman)