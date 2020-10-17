Major Lazer – QueLoQue (feat. Paloma Mami)

By Lewis Partington 25

With their fourth album on the way it comes as no surprise that record-breaking, world-dominating trio Major Lazer have dropped their latest release. The Jamaican-American group have produced some of the most loved and most listened to tracks in the digital age, so expectations run high as their upcoming collection nears its reveal. ‘QueLoQue‘ continues the trend of top notch releases for which the group have become a beloved part of the electronic scene, with their multi-genre approach shining once more.

Thomas Wesley Pentz, Leighton Paul Walsh, and Eric Alberto-Lopez – or Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums as they are more commonly known – represent the current formation of Major Lazer, since Switch (2008-2011) and Jillionaire (2011-2019) departed the group in years gone by. The first full year of Major Lazer music in their existing form has started strong, providing tracks such as ‘Lay Your Head On Me‘ with Marcus Mumford, and a remix of what is arguably 2020’s biggest track: ‘Blinding Lights‘ by The Weekend.

Their latest release highlights the trio’s phenomenal production levels by bringing a latin-infused, low-tempo tune driven by the vocals of Paloma Mami. The American-Chilean artist provides sumptuous top lines above the initially-low speed release, yet as the track progresses it sees a doubling of the drum beat, raising the energy and intensity exponentially. ‘QueLoQue‘ has been in the works for the past 2 years, and is the final piece of the upcoming album ‘Music Is The Weapon‘. The album is the first LP from Major Lazer since 2015, so be sure to latch onto that upon its release.

Listen below to ‘QueLoQue‘, the latest release from Major Lazer together with Paloma Mami.

Image Credit: Warner Music Australia