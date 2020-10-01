Major Lazer announces new album and drive-in tour

By Juan Llorens

Major Lazer have officially announced their fourth album, ‘Music Is The Weapon‘, dropping on October 23rd. The release will be the first full album by the trio since 2015’s ‘Peace Is The Mission‘. Moreover, it is the first album with new member Ape Drums, who joined Diplo and Walshy Fire after Jillionaire left the group in 2019. Undoubtedly, this album will be filled with hits as Major Lazer are known for their massive, radio-friendly style. Previously, Diplo teased that the album was completed, and rumors raised that it would be the final album by the trio. However, it does not seem that way.

Singles such as ‘Oh My Gawd‘ with Nicky Minaj, ‘Lay Your Head on Me‘ featuring Marcus Mumford, ‘Que Calor‘ featuring J Balvin and El Alfa, ‘Trigger‘ with Khalid, and ‘Can’t Take It From Me‘ with Skip Marley, will be part of this forthcoming album. With an already hit-packed record so far, we can only expect the rest of the tracklist to be just as stellar. Paired up with the news of the release is a tour for the album. Yes, we are in COVID-19 times, but that does not stop the trio from innovating and finding a solution for live shows. The seven-date U.S. tour will be in a drive-in format and will start in Riverside, California, on October 23rd. Make sure to get your tickets if you are in the U.S. as they will go on sale this Friday, October 2nd.

FOUND A WAY TO SAFELY CELEBRATE MUSIC IS THE WEAPON. ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10AM LOCAL TIME. pic.twitter.com/M3wfosonhk — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) September 30, 2020

Image Credit: Warner Music Australia