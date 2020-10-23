Marshmello x Imanbek – Too Much feat. Usher

By Ellie Mullins 5

Marshmello is one of the biggest producers in the pop scene right now, arguably the biggest. Breaking the mould of just being this mysterious masked producer, he had found himself collaborating with all the big names such as Selena Gomez, CHVRCHES and other fellow producers such as Jauz and Flux Pavilion to name a few. It’s no longer a surprise to see Marshmello’s name next to equally as big names anymore, and his latest release comes as a collaborative effort with Imanbek and Usher.

Imanbek and Usher are two massive names in the electronic and pop world. Imanbek exploded to fame last year with his remix of SAINt JHN’s ‘Roses’ and Usher has been topping the charts for many years now. Together with Marshmello, these names are a recipe for chart-topping success, but who’s surprised?

At first listen, ‘Too Much’ reveals itself as a radio-friendly hit. Wrapped in that jacket though, is the producing efforts of Marshmello and Imanbek combined. Their different styles that warp to fit any style or genre combine to create a concoction of synths that come together to create the final product: a fun-loving dance hit. It fits multiple different moods, and this versatile track is no doubt going to find itself climbing up the charts to hit that number one spot. This track comes fresh off the back of his collaboration with Demi Lovato, ‘OK Not To Be OK’ which has found a home within the charts, garnering tons of radio play over these past few weeks. Futhermore, his label Joytime Collective has been starting to put out tracks from the likes of Papa Khan and there’s more to come soon as the label evolves.

What do you think of the track? Listen below and let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Usher via Twitter