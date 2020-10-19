Pendulum cancel string of shows in Australia

By Ellie Mullins 3

Right now, Pendulum are on fire. They’re back with new music (the first in ten years) and have just performed a killer livestream set which you can watch here. It all seems to be working out perfectly for the legendary trio, but they’ve just put out sad but expected news in relation to upcoming shows.

Due to perform at Northern Bass this upcoming New Years Eve, they’ve regrettably had to cancel their appearance. Nothern Bass is a three-day music festival in Mangawhai, north of Auckland, and it brings together world-class musicians, DJs and producers for an unforgettable experience. Unfortunately due to the uncertainty of travel arrangements and ever changing restrictions put in place to try and combat the spread of COVID-19, it has ruined their plans and they had to do what was best.

Their set at Bay Dreams in New Zealand has also been cancelled, with them pulling out due to the same reasons as above. Set to take place in December/January, Flume has also pulled out, deeming the future of the festival unstable to say the least. You can view Pendulum’s full statement below where they promise to make up for the cancellations and tease even more new music.

Image Credit: Rukes.com