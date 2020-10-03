Pendulum perform spectacular set at Spitbank Fort: Watch

By Ellie Mullins 1

Earlier this week, we learned that legendary trio Pendulum were due to put on a livestream performance, but not just any ordinary performance at all. Set for a socially distanced set in a way no one has ever done before, they were due to take to Spitbank Fort – a 150-year-old victorian fort in the middle of the sea. Definitely not doing anything in half measures, the set was streamed to fans for free on YouTube on Friday 2 October, and now it’s available to rewatch on their channel.

Streamed at night time, the darkness helped the lights and visual theatrics truly shine in a phenomenal way. With lasers, smoke and flashing lights galore, they went hand in hand with the fast-paced energetic signature sound that we all know and love from the trio. Kicking off proceedings, they opened the show with brand-new track ‘Driver’. ‘Driver’ was one of two songs recently released, and served as the first track in 10 whole years.

Going through the set, they played bangers such as their very own ‘Witchcraft’, ‘The Island Pt. 1 (Dawn)’ and ended it on ‘Watercolour’. Other tracks featured came from the likes of ShockOne, Droptek and more, and it was an overall well crafted setlist that went hand in hand with a visual masterpiece. They even played their upcoming track in collaboration with Hybrid Minds, which has been named as ‘Louder Than Words’. You can view the setlist here, and watch the set below.

Image Credit: YouTube/Pendulum & Pendulum Press