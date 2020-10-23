Skrillex drops surprise new track on SoundCloud

By Ellie Mullins 10

Rumours of a new Skrillex album have been circulating for years now, ever since after the release of his 2014 studio album ‘Recess’. Of course, since then he’s been releasing an abundance of EPs under his name and side projects such as Dog Blood, but we have yet to see another full studio album. Although this is said a lot, we could be seeing it sooner than we think thanks to a new development.

Just last night, the American producer randomly dropped a surprise new track that he had finished in just one day and put out for fans on SoundCloud. Titled ‘Kliptown Empyrean’, it teases the type of sound that we could expect from his body of work, which he says he is still currently finishing. Could this be the long awaited album everybody desperately wants? Let’s hope so.

In the meantime, we have ‘Kliptown Empyrean’ to tie us over, and it’s a brilliant track. With the essence of that signature Skrillex sound we all have come to know and love, it gives us that hyped up, choppy type of sound that’s been missing from our lives for a bit now, and we’re happy to see it return. It’s surprising that he finished and uploaded it in just one day! Along with the track is a new cover art visual, depicting his logo on the beach. Could this be a teaser of a new album cover art? Possibly. The track is also available for a free download via this link.

Skrillex’s iconic ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ EP has also recently turned ten years old and you can look back upon that here, whilst listening to ‘Kliptown Empyrean’ below.

Image credit: press