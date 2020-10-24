SLANDER, NGHTMRE & Svdden Death drop ‘Medusa sets’ from Virtual Vibes 2020

Gud Vibrations, a music label founded by NGHTMRE and Slander has been serving us bass music at its best for years now. Only this year, the label released productions of such artists as Svdden Death, RIOT, Akeos, Shadient, Habstrakt, WAVEDASH, and a huge ‘Heart Break (Remixes)’ EP with eleven dubstep remixes from Trampa, Oolacile, Aweminus, Oddprophet, & more. For the last 6 months, the entire team behind the label’s founders and, of course, they themselves, have worked on a project that will change the game forever. It turned out to be the absolutely amazing Virtual Vibes Music Festival, which took place on Friday, October 16th. However, it was not an event reminiscent of most of the events that took place over the last few months. We can confidently say that it was the most creative and knocking-down virtual festival representing the bass scene in 2020. Classic LED and green screens were replaced by a huge real imitation of mythological – full of fire installations – Medusa’s head placed in the middle of the desert!

Hurts Sometimes Should we upload our Virtual Vibes set?!Song: SLANDER & Fairlane MusicHurts Sometimes ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn Posted by SLANDER on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Five artists performed during the event – Slander, NGHTMRE, Svdden Death, WAVEDASH, and Kraysh. Full performances of the first three have just been made available on YouTube and SoundCloud (without Svdden Death’s). Each of the sets is full of unreleased tracks, including the world premiere of the new collaboration between Slander and NGHTMRE entitled Fall Into Me (ft. Dylan Matthew). Tyler’s (NGHTMRE) performance contains as many as eight of his unreleased productions, and the vast amount of the IDs used by Svdden Death will never see the light of day. You definitely need to listen and watch all of Medusa Sets!

