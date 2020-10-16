Ultra Taiwan builds anticipation for upcoming event with release of 2018 Aftermovie

By Alshaan Kassam 10

Ultra Taiwan is easily one of the most promising upcoming events in 2020. Amidst the COVID-10 pandemic, Taiwan has proven to have the COVID-19 crisis under control, and what better way to celebrate than to host a world-class event. After revealing their epic lineup featuring globally recognized talent such as Alesso, Vini Vici, and Kayzo, the anticipation is real for all those attendees planning on getting a taste of the world’s hottest talent in dance music alongside unparalleled stage design and top-tier production. Fueling the anticipation even further, Ultra Taiwan has just released 2018 Aftermovie to provide attendees a little taste of what to expect at this upcoming event on November 14.

Featuring the beautiful landscapes of Taiwan and the sense of unity throughout the Aftermovie, attendees are guaranteed to experience one of the best moments of their lives at the time they needed it the most. From showcasing Marshmello and DJ Snake throwing it down on stage at the past event to a fury of mesmerizing lasers to take attendees into an alternate dimension, Ultra Taiwan is clearly ready to welcome all those ready to dance as the sun comes down. While the festival has yet to announce the schedule as well as COVID19 guidelines to follow, be sure to stay updated here.

Check out the 2018 Aftermovie below and let us know if you will be joining Ultra Taiwan this year.

Image Credit: Ultra Taiwan (via Facebook)