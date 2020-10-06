Ultra Taiwan mark their return with Alesso, Vini Vici, Kayzo & more

By Alshaan Kassam 38

While events and festivals around the world have sadly come to a pause, countries such as Taiwan and China have proved to have the COVID-19 crisis under control. Hosting thousands of attendees during an epic pool party in Wuhan as well as S20 Taiwan, it only makes sense for Ultra Music Festival to have a focus in Asia after the unfortunate cancellation of Ultra Miami. For all those in need of their festival fix, Ultra Taiwan is making their return this November 14 which features world-class acts such as Alesso, Vini Vici, Kazyo, Slander, and many more artists to dance your heart out to.

After first debuting the festival in 2018 with undeniably memorable performances and enhanced visual production, Ultra Taiwan 2020 is expected to be a special one as the music community will have the opportunity to unite for a physical festival experience we have all been waiting for. Even better, fans will have the chance to also be blessed by local artists such as RayRay to bring out the festival-ready energy in Taiwan. With the festival indicating face masks and hand sanitizing will be required for entry, Ultra Taiwan is undoubtedly about to be a safe festival to remember. Be sure to purchase your tickets here before they sell out.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com