Vini Vici vs. Freedom Fighters – AC!D

By Ori Kamhagi 4

Having conquered every single main stage all around the world and formed collaborations with elite artists, such as NERVO, W&W, Timmy Trumpet, Armin van Buuren, and many more, international psy-trance sensations Vini Vici have joined forces with the talented Freedom Fighters in the release of their new track ‘AC!D‘.

The acclaimed Israeli producers Vini Vici brought the psychedelic scene into the mainstream back at the end of 2016, with their first collab alongside the Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren, ‘Great Spirit‘. Since then, Matan & Aviram [Vini Vici] continued on their way to the top with releases like ‘Fkd Up Kids‘, ‘Ravers Army‘, ‘Where the Heart Is‘, ‘Untz Untz‘ with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike X Liquid Soul, ‘Chakra‘ with W&W, and so forth. 2020 has brought us a bunch of hits from the psy-trance duo. Starting at the beginning of the year with another hit collab alongside DJ Mag’s number 1 duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – ‘Get In Trouble (So What)‘, to the massive collab – ‘My World‘, together with NERVO and Shapov. This time Vini Vici have combined forces with unique psy-trance producer, Freedom Fighters (aka Shahaf Efrat). Efrat, who started producing electronic music back in 2005, isn’t a new name to the psy-trance crowd around the world. With 3 albums in his arsenal, of which the latest, ‘Era‘, came out last April, Freedom Fighters is all-in.

In this new track by Vini Vici & Freedom Fighters, there’s a mix between the two worlds of techno and psy-trance, which involve dark psychedelic vibes, explicitly what you would expect from such a collab. With an intro of similar sounds to a retro arcade game and drops of melodic overtones, ‘AC!D’ is all about raving on the dance floor.

Listen now to Vini Vici vs. Freedom Fighters – AC!D below.

Image Credit: Vini Vici via Facebook