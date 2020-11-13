Avicii ‘Levels’ 12″ vinyl sells for staggering $1,764 on Discogs

By Lewis Partington

The iconic Avicii track ‘Levels‘ is no stranger to big figures. With over a billion streams across all platforms, the ground-breaking release set the Swedish superstar off on his journey to the very top of the electronic music scene. As the track that really started it all off, ‘Levels‘ has always been a bit of a collectors item, so it should come as no surprise that a 12″ vinyl version has sold for a whopping amount.

Renowned music marketplace Discogs recently explored their site’s extensive database to discover the 30 most expensive items sold in September. The findings included a whopping $6,500 payment for Pink Floyd’s ‘The Piper At The Gates of Dawn‘, the most expensive sale. However, a staggering $1,764 was paid for the Avicii track ‘Levels‘ on 12″ vinyl. The limited 1000 copy run of this 12″ version contributes to the high price, as is the case with any expensive record, but this fee is a monumental number. A great purchase for whoever made the buy, the 12″ version comes with remixes by Skrillex and Cazette, plus an instrumental version alongside the original mix.

Picked as the biggest track in the history of Tomorrowland festival, the ‘Levels‘ legacy lives on strong, 9 years on from its release back in 2011. Reminisce and listen back to Avicii – ‘Levels‘ below.