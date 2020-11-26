deadmau5 announces Park’n’Rave drive-in concert series for NYE and 2021

By Lilla Vásárhelyi

It is safe to say that we can’t wait for another year to pass more than we do now. If you don’t have any plans to properly say goodbye to 2020, we have some good news: world-renowned DJ and producer, deadmau5 won’t let the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel NYE celebrations and announced a brief amount of drive-in shows, kicking off on December 31.

The first three sets are going to take place in San Bernardino, California on New Years Eve and on January 1-2, followed by three additional shows in San Diego and Fort Worth on January 7-8 and January 9 respectively. To make it even more special than it already is, he will perform as his techno alias, Testpilot on January 2.

It is not the first time Joel Zimmerman came to the rescue for his fans this year, who craved another extraordinary deadmau5 experience. The Canadian members of “The Horde” had a unique opportunity to see him perform in Toronto on August 14 from the safety of their vehicles as deadmau5 performed at Toronto’s new outdoor contactless concert and entertainment venue, City View Drive-in, under serious health and safety regulations. The same event rules apply to the Park’ n ‘Rave concert series as well, so be prepared as “Masks must be worn at all times except when actively consuming food or drinks” and “You may only leave your space to use the restroom.” The rules also state that the passes include 5 people in one vehicle, but it can be up to three more legal seats if you buy the tickets upon arrival. Besides, participants are allowed to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks, which they can buy on spot as well. Probably the best news is that “The event will take place rain or shine“.

Although tickets are still available for a couple dates, we suggest you to hurry up and secure your spots here as his New Years Eve show is already sold out.

Image Credit: deadmau5 via Facebook