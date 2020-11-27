Insomniac set to stream special legacy show for i_o

By Ellie Mullins 6

As the electronic world still is still reeling from the extremely unfortunate death of beloved producer i_o, tributes continue to pour in from those that knew him at his best, and were close to him. The producer, who’s real name is Garrett Falls Lockhart, was loved by many, and one of those people includes Insomniac head Pasquale Rotella. Now, Insomnia have just released information that they are preparing a special stream show in his honour.

This Saturday, November 28, Insomniac will celebrate the life of i_o (and career) with a stream that includes his sets from Insomniac events like EDC Las Vegas 2019 and the more recent Virtual Rave-A-Thon’s which he played at. On the insomniac stream website, you will be able to watch the stream tomorrow at 7PM PT until 10:30PM and celebrate his incredible career with fans from all over the world. i_o was a beloved member of the event company’s family, and when his passing was announced Pasquale Rotella stated:

“I had the pleasure of getting to know i_o over the past year. Garrett played several livestreams for us during quarantine & his smile made a lasting impression. I found myself telling the Insomniac team anytime the topic of future lineups came up: “make sure i_o is on it.” I absolutely love his sound & was so excited to continue having him on our festivals and share his music with you all. This is a real tragedy & I want to send all of my love and prayers to his family, loved ones & fans. All of us are deeply saddened by his passing. Rest In Peace to a beautiful soul, you will be deeply missed, may your music and spirit live on forever”