Tiësto delivers progressive take on Katy Perry’s ‘Resilient’ ft. Aitana: Listen

By Harrison Watson

Pop sensation Katy Perry has enlisted the help of none other than electronic music pioneer Tiësto for a progressive remix of her track ‘Resilient’. The track, which is from her sixth studio album ‘Smile’, has a touching and empowering message, and with new vocals from Spanish vocalist Aitana and a progressive remix, it broadens the global audience for the inspirational track.

The remix is a fresh take on the original, switching out 808s for a gritty bassline and euphoric leads. Aitana’s vocals are introduced in the second break, complementing the stripped back production of the break. Her vocals are also featured in the chorus, this time sing in English, flowing beautifully into Perry’s vocals.

The Dutch superstar DJ, who placed 16th this year in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, has been keeping busy recently, with a remix of Joel Corry and MNEK’s ‘Head & Heart’, a debut on Atlantic Records with the ever-so-catchy tune ‘The Business’, and another remix for Jubël and NEIMY’s viral hit ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’.

His string of remixes and originals and going form height to height with the addition of this latest remix. Stream the Tiësto remix of Katy Perry ‘Resilient (ft. Aitana)’ here, or watch the visualiser below.

Image Credits: Katy Perry (via Facebook), Tiësto (via Facebook)