Last Day of Waves Audio Election Day Sale – Upto 40% off on Plugins

By Hemant Khatri

Waves Audio is one of the most reputed names when it comes to mixing and mastering plugins. The high-quality tools are used by producers, mixing & mastering engineers, sound engineers all across the globe. They have a wide range of plugins fabricated for different purposes encountered in different stages of the music-making process. There is no denying the fact that they have some of the best quality plugins in the market however they do come at a price that may not be affordable by many upcoming musicians. The holiday season is probably one of the best times to purchase these premium plugins and Waves Audio has kicked off the holiday season a little early than usual. They are running a 2 day Election Day Sale offering up to 40% off on some of their best plugins and also offering free plugins with every purchase. Scroll down to the bottom of the article to see the best ongoing deals in the Election Day Sale.





Waves Audio is offering one free plugin when you spend $50 or more & two free plugins when you spend $90 or more (after coupon discounts; not including taxes) in one transaction during the Election Day Sale which started on Monday, November 2, 2020, 5:00 AM EST and ends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 5:00 AM EST. The sale however doesn’t cover all the plugins so we would recommend reading out the terms and conditions beforehand to make sure you are making the most out of the sale. You can read the terms & conditions here. The coupon code for the Waves Audio Election Day sale is MIX40. Some of our top picks from the Waves Audio Election Day Sale include:

View all the deals on Waves Audio Election Day Sale here.

Image Credit: Waves Audio