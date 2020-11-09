ZHU teams up with 24kGolden to drop new collaboration ‘I Admit It’: Listen

By Barbara Potrc 14

American Grammy-nominated artist ZHU is back with another banger! This time he teamed up with American rapper, singer and songwriter 24kGoldn, for a fresh hip-hop flavoured track ‘I Admit It’. ZHU has been very consistent with his releases this year, kicking it off with a collaboration with Tinashe ‘ONLY’, continuing it in style with ‘Desire’, for which he joined forces with Bob Moses and of course his most recent hit ‘Risky Business’.

‘I Admit It’ is his seventh release of the year and is definitely channeling darkness and mystery, with its own signature sound, but this time with a different kind of twist. ZHU never fails to impress and surprise his fans with the music he delivers, sometimes he decides to focus more on the bass, or the groove, takes it to the underground, or adds some mystical vocals. Each track is a really unique, one of a kind masterpiece.

‘I Admit It’ is definitely a downtempo bass lovers wet dream. The track itself serves us textured, hypnotic elements, combined with lit vocals delivered by 24kGoldn. All together it certainly makes up another hard-hitting ZHU banger. The official video for the track is also a true work of art, showcasing another one of ZHU’s passions – fashion. To be more precise, avant-guard fashion, which we can sense in various unique and carefully selected outfits that women represent on the runway in the video. Next to that we can also sense a reflection on the current world situation in the music video, of course expressed in an artsy way – with transparent orange and black hazmat suits, safety glasses and face shields. Make sure to check out the official music video for ‘I Admit It’ below:

ZHU is definitely on a roll this year and we are thrilled to see what is yet to come from this talented and diverse artist. Stream his latest collaboration with 24kGoldn here or below.

Image Credit: Joey Vitalari