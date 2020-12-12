Chris Lake & Armand Van Helden unleash long-awaited EP: Listen

By Jake Gable 7

‘The Answer’, an exhilarating four-song collaboration from Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden is out now on Black Book Records/Positiva. Fusing the trademark sounds of two legendary producers of this particular esteem is always sure to provide a mesmeric release, and ‘The Answer’ is no different, with bass maestro Lake adding his vibrant rhythms to the EP, whilst house hero and Duck Sauce co-founder Armand Van Helden adds his own ‘Quackers’ brand of silky house goodness via warm melodies and pulsating hooks. “To be honest… ‘Why Can’t We See’ gave us our mantra for making the record: love is the answer,” explains Armand Van Helden. “The title track came together so quickly. We just followed the energy in the room.”

The uplifting ‘Feel So Good’ percolates with joy and sensuality and embodies Lake’s approach to making music. He explains: “All I’m really looking for is to get people on the dance-floor, and by the time they finish they realise, ‘Oh, God, my feet really hurt.’ I want them to dance and let go and feel good.” The effervescent “Work!” was inspired by Van Helden’s tales of the vibrant New York City voguing scene of the 90’s.

Chris Lake recalls: “We wrote ‘Work!’ whilst imagining there being a big vogue-off to the song. I bumped into Armand in Miami at a pool party and we exchanged emails. A month later, he hit me up and floated the idea of working together,” he recalls. “The vibes were flying after we sat down on the first morning, chugging coffee, visualising what could be made.”

The groovy, silken 'Dubai Dublin' perfectly rounds out the EP, and you can hear the release below!