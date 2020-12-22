Tube & Berger shared a little background story for the track on Facebook:

“It was one of the early lockdown days when we saw Like Mike making fresh pineapple tacos on Instagram, recording all kinds of kitchen sounds and one of the catchiest hooks of 2020. Knowing each other from a wild night in the Ushuaia green room, we asked ourselves why shouldn’t we have a proper jam, now that we don’t spend our lives sitting in airplanes. Pinapple Tacos is a true lockdown hymn for those of you who still enjoy a good dance in these crazy times.“