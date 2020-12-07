deadmau5 dedicates entire mau5trap radio as tribute to i_o: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Mau5trap Radio shares their 115th episode in a one hour mix dedicated to the late DJ/producer, i_o.

Earlier last week, the electronic dance music community was shocked to learn they lost a legend in the making, i_o. i_o (real name Garrett Lockhart) was characterized by bringing underground techno to the mainstage and was beloved within the community and fans alike. Tributes to the late artist poured out across social media platforms, including pictures and video clips and memories with the artist. Insomniac events also dedicated a special livestream event to Lockhart that showcased his sets from their Virtual Rave-A-Thon and sets from past EDC performances.

As a signee to deadmau5‘s label Mau5trap, and friend of the DJ, deadmau5 dedicated his 115th episode of Mau5trap Radio to i_o by playing nearly twenty songs by the artist including tracks from i_o’s album ‘NRG 444’ and collabortive hits such as ‘Let Me Go’ with Tommy Trash and vocals by Daisy Gutteridge, and closing out the mix with his two collaborative songs with Lights entitled ‘Run’ and ‘Annihilation’.

Listen to Mau5trap Radio Episode #115, i_o tribute mix below:

To listen to more Mau5trap radio, click here.

Image Credit: Mau5trap Episode #115 Cover Art