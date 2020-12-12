MK adds his special flavor to Camelphat’s ‘Easier’ featuring LOWES

By Lilla Vásárhelyi

American house DJ and producer MK a.k.a. Mark Kinchen made sure we can start off the weekend properly by dropping his remix for ‘Easier‘, a masterpiece by British power-duo, CamelPhat featuring Lancaster band LOWES. Seeing these two names together always means we can expect another hot release and this remix is no exception to that rule.

The original song, co-written by Florence Welch, is the 8th track on Camelphat’s debut studio album ‘Dark Matter‘ which was released on October 30. Besides ‘Easier‘, LOWES – comprised of singer Evie Plumb, Jamie Walker and Luke Paget – features on ‘Wildﬁre’ as well from the duo’s star-studded new album. Detroit-born MK presents his beloved, unique sound on Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala’s melodic house work, transforming their masterpiece into a dancefloor filler, ready to set the clubs on fire. The punchy electronic synths, progressive buildup and melancholic ambiance are converted into a deep, piano house anthem, while keeping LOWES frontwoman, Evie’s mesmerizing vocals.

This remix falls in line with all the other massive collaborations they previously worked on together, being on top of UK and international charts and gaining hundreds of thousands of streams. After Camelphat’s 2016 remixes for MK and Becky Hill’s song ‘Piece of Me‘, ‘My Love 4 You‘ featuring A*M*E, and the duo’s dub for one of Mark’s biggest hits ‘17‘, it was time for him to reimagine the Liverpudlian duo’s work again. The ongoing pandemic didn’t let them lose momentum, on the contrary, both artists released hits after hits in 2020: the most impressive CamelPhat project, the aforementioned ‘Dark Matter’ album, and Mark his top two singles, ‘2AM‘ (feat. Carla Monroe) and ‘Underwater‘ with Anabel Englund on the vocals.

Kick off the weekend with MK’s hot new remix for CamelPhat ‘Easier‘ featuring LOWES and check out the visualiser on Youtube.

Image Credit: Neil Favila