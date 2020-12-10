Sven Väth remixes Elon Musk’s ‘Don’t Doubt Your Vibe’

By Barbara Potrc 16

German pioneer of techno Sven Väth has remixed Elon Musk‘s electronic music track ‘Don’t Doubt Your Vibe’. Last week at the Axel-Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Elon was presented with a special, one-off vinyl boxset from the Cocoon boss himself. He received it after being awarded the “outstanding personalities who are particularly innovative, and who generate and change markets, influence culture and at the same time face up to their responsibility to society” title. The CEO of SpaceX often speaks about his love for electronic music, specifically techno, so this kind of a gift is absolutely perfect for him. When accepting the award Musk thanked his team:

“I want to acknowledge the great people at Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company. I accept this award on your behalf for all the great things that you’ve done.”

Sven Väth teamed up with his fellow music colleague Gregor Treshor to provide two exclusive remixes of Musk’s track ‘Don’t Doubt Your Vibe’. Here is what the techno legend Sven said about the ceremony and Elon in his Facebook post:

“I consider him one of the great visionaries of our time. Making a difference for all of us on this planet. But he does not stop there. He goes beyond. I was amazed how he could address complex questions with such precision. When asked why he likes techno so much, he instantly said: ‘Maximum Human!’ How right he is. I have done so many interviews in my career. I should have kept them minimum like Mr Musk.”

If you are curious about the Axel-Springer ceremony you can watch it below. Make sure to skip to 01:02:00 to see Sven Väth and Elon Musk’s meeting. Who knows, maybe after this we even get a collaboration between the two super talents, we will just have to wait and see.

Image credit: Sven Väth