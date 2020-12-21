Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve: How To Watch?

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Virtual events can be difficult to grasp for some of us who can’t get over the idea of massive stages with an extremely energetic crowd of fellow festival-goers. Although nothing can ever match the legacy of such live acts, the virtualisation of major electronic music festivals including Tomorrowland was received with open arms by audiences when the festival revealed its first virtual edition called Around the World. Now that Tomorrowland is back with its New Year’s Eve 2021 event, we don’t you want to miss out on any of the action due to any technical problems.

Tomorrowland 2021 NYE will take place through a virtual platform called NAOZ that offers people a spectacular way to experience digital concerts and performances with the world’s best technology. The exotic 3D design, video production, and special effects will be accessible on all devices. Even though it is recommended to use bigger screens and high quality speakers to get the best experience, you can still be a part of the event from your laptop or even a mobile phone for that matter.

As soon as you get your hands on tickets, which are selling out fast, you just have to visit nye.naoz.live and fill in your ticket access code on 31st December according to your timezone to enter a fascinating digital world filled with music, magic and friendship. More information on how to connect your PC / laptop to your TV screens can be found here. Also, don’t forget to check out the official instruction video from the festival below.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland