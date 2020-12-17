Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve: artists taking us into the new year

As the world prepares to watch the spectacular Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve virtual event on December 31 into the early hours of January 1, they recently dropped their timetable to set the hype train in motion. One of the big questions was certainly this: what artists will be playing when the clock strikes midnight? Now we now, so let’s take a deep dive and explore all of our options.

Camelphat – Atmosphere stage

Set time: 23:00-00:05

Undoubtedly a brilliant year for the Liverpool duo, it makes complete sense for them to be chosen as artists to ring in the new year on the spectacular Atmosphere stage. Set to perform hits from their debut album ‘Dark Matter’, this may be the first time we get to hear some of the newer tracks on a stage (a virtual stage, but still a stage nonetheless) and we cannot wait.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – Melodia stage

Set time: 23:40-00:20

Want to ring in 2021 with huge bursts of energy? This performance by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike is for you. A staple to the Tomorrowland event, the Belgian brothers will have everyone all over the world moving to the left and to the right from the comfort of their own home parties. With a setlist full of nonstop hits and energetic tunes, they will rock the mainstage.

Diplo – Planaxis Stage

Set time: 23:10-00:00

The multi-genre king himself Diplo is set to take to the Planaxis stage (the previous mainstage theme/design of Tomorrowland 2018) with a jam-packed setlist featuring worldwide known hits from himself and some of his finest musical friends. With his set time ending at bang on midnight, he will then hand the stage over to Boys Noize.

Brennan Heart (presents I Am Hardstyle feat. Villain, Ran-D and Wildstylez)

Set time: 23:10-00:25

Hardstyle fans are in for a true treat with this set, as not only does it feature hardstyle legend Brennan Heart but he’s bringing along Villain (the very best hardstyle MC), Ran-D and Wildstylez too. With four artists in one set, it’s set to be jam packed full of everyone’s favourite hardstyle anthems, and will be a powerful way to ring in 2021.

So there we have it, all of our amazing artists for Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve. Who will you be ringing it in with? Let us know in the comments and make sure to grab your tickets and ticket packages here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)