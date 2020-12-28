Traveling to a Festival? Here’s What You Should Do

By Yotam Dov 1

Everyone deserves time off to let loose and relax, and different people do so in different ways. If you’re the kind of person who loves live music and enjoys the festival experience, then it only makes sense to plan for this whenever you have time off. However, it’s important to note that traveling on a normal vacation and going to a festival has a few differences. You need to be well prepared to ensure that you get the most out of the experience.

Arrange Accommodation

Depending on the festival you have chosen to attend, you will find a few options for accommodation. The larger festivals will offer different levels of camping out or even allow you to stay at a nearby hotel. This all depends on your personal preference and needs. If you really want to get immersed in the festival experience, then you’ll want to stay at the festival grounds throughout your duration. If you do that, you need to think about whether you want to take your own tent or pay for one provided by the festival organizers. You also need to have a checklist of all the things you’ll need to accommodate your stay. This could include a sleeping bag, your toiletries, towels, and a pillow, amongst other things.

Mode of Transportation

You must decide on your mode of transportation long before you go to the festival. This is because you have to keep a couple of things in mind. For instance, would you prefer to use your mode of transportation as your accommodation as well? This is extremely convenient, and according to the loan rates found at https://www.thewanderingrv.com/, this could save you a ton of money. You’re paying for both your transportation and accommodation, and if you have a couple of friends traveling with you, splitting the expenses will bring it down to an extremely affordable total. If you’d instead take your car, you can do that too. This is convenient if you’re just a couple of people going, or if you’re just attending a day of the festival or are arriving a day late. Another option is that the festival organizers always have their offers on transportation as well, so you can take that as an option too if it suits you.

Consider Volunteering

Something you can definitely consider doing is volunteer to help out in the festival itself. This is not for everyone, but it certainly stands to give you great discounts, and you might even get access backstage, depending on what your job is. The details will come to light when you get in touch with the festival officials so they can tell you about the volunteer options and what the work looks like, and how much of the festival you will actually get to enjoy. If you find that it’s reasonable, then definitely take this up as an option.

Pack Light

You’re not packing for a vacation at a 5-star hotel and going sightseeing- this is a different ball game altogether. According to your transportation and choice of accommodation, you’ll be able to decide better what kind of packing you need to do. If you’re staying at the campsite, it makes sense only to pack the essentials and pack light. This is because the majority of the time, you’re going to be out and about, completely oblivious of what’s going on around your tent. Instead of always being worried about your belongings, just pack a couple of sets of clothes, shoes, slippers, and the necessities. That way, you won’t have to worry about anything going missing. Keep in mind that you’re going to be out for hours on end, so you need to carry around the things you need as you move so you don’t have to keep going back to the tent. This applies if you’ve decided to stay at a hotel or an RV as well.

Stay Hydrated

Festivals mean long hours in the sun, drinking and eating and dancing around for hours on end. It’s very easy to forget that you need to stay hydrated, and this is why it’s so important that you are consciously drinking water as often as you can. It makes sense to have your own water bottle and keep topping it up whenever you need it. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, you need to keep drinking water because you’re not aware of how much pressure your body is under, and it’s doing so much more than it normally does on a day to day basis. Along with water, electrolytes are a fantastic idea at festivals so that you’re getting minerals and salts as well to keep you energized.

Electronic Devices

When you go to a music festival, obviously, you want to make sure that you take enough videos and pictures to keep the memories alive forever. Make sure that you keep your phone and camera with you at all times in the backpack that you’re carrying with you everywhere. Don’t forget to have a couple of power banks fully charged to avoid any kind of unpleasant surprises. Lastly, make sure that you get a travel adapter so that you don’t have to worry about not being able to charge your devices.

If there’s something you need to put on your bucket list, then it’s going to a festival. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime experience and one you shouldn’t miss out on. To make sure that you have a stress free experience, you need to make sure that you consider every precaution. The points listed here are a great checklist to keep in mind so that you’re able to take in every moment the way you should. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and take only the necessities with you, and you should be fine. Generally, these festivals do have first aid tents, but it’s also a good idea to make sure that you take any medication that you are already on. Other than that, let your hair down, go wild, and have the time of your life.

Image Credit: Krists Luhaers on Unsplash